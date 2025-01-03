Reviewing Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Lonestar Resources US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $925.76 million 2.74 $105.43 million $0.79 29.10 Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 4 6 2 2.83 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

