Reviewing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 148.85, suggesting that its share price is 14,785% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $1.08 million 4.06 $80,000.00 N/A N/A Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 2.60 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -2.49

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenkraft and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.95%. Given Lotus Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Greenkraft.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

