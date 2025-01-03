Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 15,646,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 4,813,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

