RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,280 ($40.60) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($40.35). Approximately 3,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($40.23).

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,333.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

