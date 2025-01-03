Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

RHI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

