Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,463,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.