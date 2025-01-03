Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,463,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

