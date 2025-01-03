Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,463,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Royal Helium Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Helium
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.