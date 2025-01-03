Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) vs. Viking (NYSE:VIK) Critical Comparison

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 10 0 2.77 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $42.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Olympic Cruise Lines is more favorable than Viking.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.10 billion 3.70 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of a fleet of cruise ships. The company also provides services under management agreements for other cruise vessels, for which a management fee is charged. Its fleet, in 2002, consisted of seven overnight cruise ships, ranging in capacity from approximately 450 to 836 passengers. The geographical areas served by the company include the eastern and western Mediterranean, South and Central America, the Caribbean, South Africa, and the Far East. Its competitors include Costa Crociere SpA, Mediterranean Shipping Cruises Limited, P&O Cruises Limited, and Holland America. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

