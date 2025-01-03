RPM International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

