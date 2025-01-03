Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNTGet Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.59 ($0.16). 124,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 62,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.39. The company has a market cap of £2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Sabien Technology Group

In other Sabien Technology Group news, insider Richard Parris purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 55.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

