Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) Shares Up 19.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.45. 3,024,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,776,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

