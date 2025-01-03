ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ScoZinc Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About ScoZinc Mining

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

