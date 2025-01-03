SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.44 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 174,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

