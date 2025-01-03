SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.44 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 174,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

