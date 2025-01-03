SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.12. 25,148 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $495.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.