Sen. Thomas R. Carper Sells Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares

Senator Thomas R. Carper (D-Delaware) recently sold shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY). In a filing disclosed on January 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock on December 13th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Carper

Tom Carper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Delaware. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Carper (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Delaware. He won in the general election on November 6, 2018. In the 2000 election Carper defeated incumbent William V. Roth Jr. (R), who had first been elected in 1970. Carper was re-elected in 2006, 2012, and 2018. Before being elected to the Senate, Carper served as the governor of Delaware from 1992 to 2000, a member of the U.S. House from 1982 to 1992, and the treasurer of Delaware from 1976 to 1982. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Carper is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. Carper served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2014 and was the committee’s ranking member from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, he became the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Carper was born in Beckley, West Virginia. He grew up in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio. Carper attended The Ohio State University on a Navy R.O.T.C. scholarship, graduating in 1968 with a B.A. in economics.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

