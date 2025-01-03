Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Expands By 5.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,442,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBNXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
