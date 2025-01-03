Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €50.76 ($52.33) and last traded at €51.20 ($52.78). Approximately 417,390 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.10 ($53.71).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.