Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 26,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $220.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

