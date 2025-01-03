Softchoice FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Softchoice Corp. (TSE:SFT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Softchoice in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Softchoice’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Softchoice to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Softchoice Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Softchoice
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.