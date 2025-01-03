Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Rating Lowered to Tender at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$26.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark lowered Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softchoice presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.
