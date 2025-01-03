SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Head to Head Comparison

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOHO China and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SOHO China alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 0.00 reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

reAlpha Tech has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 341.39 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SOHO China and reAlpha Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

reAlpha Tech beats SOHO China on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

(Get Free Report)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.