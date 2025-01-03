SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 43,398 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,421.57. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Further Reading

