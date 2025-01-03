SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 43,398 shares trading hands.
SPAR Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group
In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,421.57. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPAR Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.