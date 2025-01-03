SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 97,181 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

