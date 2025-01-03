SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.62. 1,072,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 575,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.