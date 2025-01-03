SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 3,117,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,623,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 508,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 382,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

