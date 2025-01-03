SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 1,500,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,691,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 338,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

