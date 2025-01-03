Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 53,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 14,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Spectra Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

Spectra Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.