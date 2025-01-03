StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) vs. Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Financial Comparison

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StandardAero and Honeywell International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.65 N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International $37.85 billion 3.87 $5.66 billion $8.66 26.04

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International 15.02% 37.77% 9.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares StandardAero and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StandardAero and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80 Honeywell International 0 10 6 1 2.47

StandardAero currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $249.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Summary

Honeywell International beats StandardAero on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.