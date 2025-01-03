State Street Corp Acquires 26,278 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.