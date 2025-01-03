State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

NASDAQ RAPP opened at $18.39 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

