State Street Corp Buys 36,518 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,518 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.57. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

