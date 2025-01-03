State Street Corp Buys 93,236 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cibus were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cibus by 20.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cibus by 16.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,913,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 566,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cibus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $2.96 on Friday. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.86.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

