State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,202 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iLearningEngines were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iLearningEngines by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

iLearningEngines Trading Down 40.6 %

Shares of iLearningEngines stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AILE

About iLearningEngines

(Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.