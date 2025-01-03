State Street Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

State Street Corp grew its position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VirTra were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VirTra by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 28.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in VirTra by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VTSI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.66. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

