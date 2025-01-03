State Street Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

OTLK stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTLK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

