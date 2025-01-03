State Street Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gevo were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 54.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 812,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $555.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

