State Street Corp Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 352.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORGN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,083. The trade was a 66.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,476.16. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,125 shares of company stock valued at $356,365 in the last ninety days. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

