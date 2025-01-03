State Street Corp Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Materials by 352.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Materials Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of ORGN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity
Origin Materials Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.