State Street Corp Increases Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.63. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

