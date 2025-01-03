State Street Corp Increases Stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Activity at Sky Harbour Group

In other Sky Harbour Group news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 152,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,323.50. This trade represents a 89.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.80. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

