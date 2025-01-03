State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

LWAY opened at $24.76 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $366.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

