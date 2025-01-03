State Street Corp Purchases 45,977 Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,182,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $1,182,000.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Silvaco Group

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.