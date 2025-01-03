State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

