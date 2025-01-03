State Street Corp Takes $1.43 Million Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 22.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOW opened at $34.34 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

