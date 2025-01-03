State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,483 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 100.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 246.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 114,736 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

