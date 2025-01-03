Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. 24,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

