StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

