StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.88. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.
About Avalon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.