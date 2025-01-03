StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.88. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

