StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Trading Up 19.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $70,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.