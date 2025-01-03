StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $70,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
