StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
About Phoenix New Media
