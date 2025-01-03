StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

