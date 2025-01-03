StockNews.com Downgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EMR opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.